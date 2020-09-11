Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $1.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Target posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Target stock opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

