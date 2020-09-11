Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

NYSE:VAC opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $131.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.