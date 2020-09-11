Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.11. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

LOW stock opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

