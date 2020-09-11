Analysts Expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). HL Acquisitions posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HL Acquisitions.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

HL Acquisitions stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. HL Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

