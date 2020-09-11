Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.54. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.82.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.24. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Deere & Company by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

