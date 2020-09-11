Analysts Expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Cimpress posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Cimpress has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

