Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.11. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.29. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

