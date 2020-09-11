Analysts Anticipate HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.32). HL Acquisitions posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HL Acquisitions.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HL Acquisitions stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. HL Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

