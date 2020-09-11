Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citrix Systems.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,807 shares of company stock worth $2,850,952 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.17 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
