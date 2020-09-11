Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,807 shares of company stock worth $2,850,952 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.17 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

