Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.34. Amerisafe has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amerisafe by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amerisafe by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.