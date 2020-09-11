American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

ANAT opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.97. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75.

In related news, Director E Douglas Mcleod acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $251,061. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American National Insurance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American National Insurance by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.