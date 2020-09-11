Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,590 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $156.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

