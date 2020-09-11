Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629,867 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.