Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,091,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FUSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson acquired 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

