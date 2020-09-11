Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $163,811.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. Toro had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

