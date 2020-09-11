Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AZN stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

