Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $331,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,833 shares of company stock valued at $39,963,436. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

K opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

