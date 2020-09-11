Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 144,268 Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.12% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,933,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 404,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

