Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 16,865 Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,414,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

NYSE IBP opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $96.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 26,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $2,436,430.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,424.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,644 shares of company stock worth $27,746,680. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

