Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,223 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,188 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

