Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

