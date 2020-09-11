Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMOT. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $395.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.
About Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
See Also: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.