Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMOT. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $395.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

