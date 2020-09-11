Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $11,536,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Alkermes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 599,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

