Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,010,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 168,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after buying an additional 2,715,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 310,914 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,176,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after buying an additional 1,494,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $29,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

