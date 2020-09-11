Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.48. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,919,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after buying an additional 3,999,400 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,232,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 302,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

