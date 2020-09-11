Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) vs. Eos International (NASDAQ:EOSI) Critical Analysis

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Afya and Eos International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 3 3 0 2.50 Eos International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Afya currently has a consensus price target of $26.08, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than Eos International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Eos International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Eos International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 26.38% 13.09% 9.27% Eos International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Afya and Eos International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $182.42 million 12.79 $39.00 million $0.70 37.14 Eos International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Eos International.

Summary

Afya beats Eos International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

About Eos International

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

