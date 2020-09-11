AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.74-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.57 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.74-$1.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

