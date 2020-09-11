Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

