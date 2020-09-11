Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $476.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.35. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $151,979,000 after purchasing an additional 132,684 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 158.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

