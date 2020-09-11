AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73 and a beta of -0.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $6,220,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $9,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

