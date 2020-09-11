Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEL opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.