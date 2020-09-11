Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $311,037 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 75.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 436.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

