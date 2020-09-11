A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

AMRK opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

