9F (NYSE:JFU) Trading Up 10.7%

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) rose 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 1,398,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 369,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Get 9F alerts:

9F (NYSE:JFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

9F Company Profile (NYSE:JFU)

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.