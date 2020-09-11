795,740 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 795,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,557,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

