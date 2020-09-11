49,773 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in United Continental by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United Continental by 266.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in United Continental by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 395,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

