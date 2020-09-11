33,285 Shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after buying an additional 1,847,929 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,295,000 after buying an additional 398,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 185,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

