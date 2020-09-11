24,906 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.34.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $51.56 on Friday. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.