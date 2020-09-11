19,438 Shares in 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of 180 Degree Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 194,530 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,422.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,655 shares of company stock valued at $95,730. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $2.02 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

