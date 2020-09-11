166,687 Shares in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Liquidia Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liquidia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LQDA stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $180.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

