$1.86 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $2.11. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Nomura raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Securiti raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $171.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.