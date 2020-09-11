$1.86 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $2.11. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

