$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.63. Icon posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. BofA Securities cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 40.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $182.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.58. Icon has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $199.83.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

