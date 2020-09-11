$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Target reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $156.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

