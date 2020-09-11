$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.20. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.17 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,807 shares of company stock worth $2,850,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 84.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

