$1.21 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,468,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,162,000 after purchasing an additional 235,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.