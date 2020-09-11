$1.20 EPS Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.22. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

NYSE:RBC opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Regal Beloit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 175.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

