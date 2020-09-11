$1.16 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.04. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.