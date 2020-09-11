-$0.69 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAC opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

