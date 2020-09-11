-$0.33 EPS Expected for HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). HL Acquisitions reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HL Acquisitions.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17. HL Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

